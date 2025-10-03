Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

Kibuye Market Roof Collapse Leaves Traders Injured in Kisumu

Heavy Rains Trigger Roof Collapse at Kibuye Market, Injuring Traders

Panic and devastation gripped Kibuye Market on Thursday evening, October 2, 2025, as a newly renovated section of the market’s roof collapsed during a heavy downpour and strong winds. The incident, which occurred around 6 PM, left several traders injured and countless others facing immense financial losses, raising serious questions about the quality and safety of public infrastructure in the region.

The market, recognized as one of East Africa’s largest open-air trading centers, had only recently reopened after years of renovation, a project reportedly funded by the national government through the State Department of Housing and Urban Development. The collapse, which saw twisted iron sheets and mangled beams scatter across stalls, left traders in shock and despair.

“It came down like thunder. People were screaming as stalls collapsed. We had to run for our lives,” recounted a trader, whose goods worth millions, including food items and assorted merchandise, were destroyed. “This market was put in place to protect us, traders, but instead it has caused us so many losses.”

Kibuye Market Roof Collapses on Traders

Witnesses described chaotic scene as the roof caved in at the height of the rains, with strong winds exacerbating the situation. Many of those injured received first aid at the scene, while emergency teams quickly arrived to assess the damage and rush others to Lumumba Hospital for treatment. City Manager Abala Wanga confirmed the incident, stating that the Kisumu disaster management team was on-site to address the plight of the affected traders and called for calm.

The Kibuye Market project, constructed in phases, reportedly cost approximately KSh 500 million, with some sources indicating a cost of KSh 315 million and an official opening in 2020 or 2022. The rapid collapse of a structure so recently completed spaerked public outrage and renewed concerns over construction standards and accountability. “If ordinary rainfall can bring structures down, what does that say about the quality of work being done in this county?” questioned a local resident, backing widespread frustration.

The repeated structural failures in the face of adverse weather indicates a pressing need for rigorous oversight and quality assurance in public works projects across the region. Traders, many of whom rely on loans to stock their businesses, were left to pick up the pieces, demanding answers and accountability for their devastating losses.

