Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro In Hot Soup And On The Run After Punching A Police Officer

After engaging in a fist fight at at a Muranga church on Sunday, Kiharu MP is now on the run after he punched a police officer during the church drama, where he was embroiled in a physical confrontation with nominated MP Maina Kamanda and other Kieleweke legislators. The state has now launched a manhunt for the youthful legislature who has been arrogantly telling country’s security apparatus he is will not be cowed by state intimidation.

Last evening, the MP learnt police officers had trailed him to Royal Media Services offices where he was having a radio interview. On learning police officers were waiting for him on the outside, he decided to lock himself in the studios and would later sneak out quietly to evade arrest.

John Kiarie: We are friends of Ndindi Nyoro. The state cannot be seen to be working to fight those elected by the people of Kenya. As his friends, we will stand with him. Kama ni kulala kwa bench tutalala kwa bench #SundayLive pic.twitter.com/Hr3E3msUQd — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) September 8, 2019

The MP was holed inside Royal Media Services from 9.30pm, evading arrest.He went to RMS’s Inooro TV for a show that was to end at 9pm.A few minutes to midnight, he is said to have sneaked out. The police have launched a manhunt for the MP who is said to be on the run, fearing arrest.

Nyoro and Maina Kamanda (nominated) clashed at Gitui Catholic Church in Kiharu, causing chaotic scenes that prematurely stopped the service. The Kiharu lawmaker was accused of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest. MPs present to support him at the RMS Kilimani offices include Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Alice Wahome and Kimani Ichungwa.

Murkomen said IG Hillary Mutyambai should be held liable for persecution of politicians perceived to be supporting Deputy President William Ruto. The police are said to be waiting for the MP to make any appearance in public thereafter he is going to be nabbed and charged with assaulting a police officer.

Ndindi Nyoro is part the Tanga Tanga legislatures who are pitching tent for DP Ruto’s 2022 candidature and they have been tasked to make inroads in the populous Mt Kenya region. A rival group, Kieleweke, in which MP Maina Kamanda belongs is opposed to early campaigns and DP Ruto’s 2022 candidature.

