Kikopey Road Tragedy Claims 16 Members of Mburu Family in Murang’a

A pall of unimaginable grief hangs heavy over Kahiga village in Kandara, Murang’a County, following a devastating road accident that wiped out nearly an entire family. The tragedy, which occurred on Sunday, September 28, 2025, along the notorious Nairobi–Nakuru highway near Kariandusi in Kikopey, claimed the lives of 16 relatives which as a result has sparked urgent calls for improved road safety as well as revived discussions around cultural practices aimed at mitigating such catastrophic losses.

The Mburu family was traveling to Rongai, Nakuru, for what was meant to be a joyous gathering when disaster struck. Their 14-seater matatu, driven by a grandson of the family, collided head-on with a trailer. Thirteen passengers died instantly, while three others later succumbed to injuries at Nakuru PGH, leaving the family shattered and an entire community in mourning.

Among the deceased were family patriarch Elijah Mburu, his wife Lydiah, four daughters, grandchildren, and close kin. “In that vehicle were my parents, Elijah and Lydiah Mburu, my sisters Pauline, Naomi, Joyce, and Catherine, my nephew, and my uncle,” recounted Patrick Mburu, a bereaved son, as his voice break with grief.

CCTV footage from a nearby petrol station captured the horrifying impact, showing both vehicles speeding before the matatu’s catastrophic collision. The trailer swerved into a ditch, while the matatu was reduced to mangled wreckage. The 12:05 p.m. crash caused a massive traffic snarl-up as rescuers and emergency crews battled to clear the wreckage.

For some families, the tragedy cut even deeper. Steven Gicharu, who lost his wife and daughter in the crash, shared the last conversation he had with them. “I spoke to them in the morning before they boarded the vehicle. Later, I tried to reach them but couldn’t. When we eventually spoke, they told me they had found a vehicle and boarded it as they set off,” he said. His nine-year-old son miraculously survived but is hospitalized with serious injuries.

Others narrowly escaped. Rodovic Gikonyo revealed he had been scheduled to join the journey but stayed behind due to his daughter’s school needs. “Had it not been for that emergency, we too would have been in that vehicle,” he said, shaken.

Leaders including Justina Wamae, Roots Party’s former running mate, have extended condolences, urging support for the grieving family as they begin burial preparations.

For Kahiga village and the wider Murang’a community, however, the pain is raw and inescapable – a haunting reminder of the fragility of life on Kenya’s roads.