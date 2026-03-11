Kill Me and Then Grab My Property in Karen -Raphael Tuju Dares Auctioneers

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has vowed not to leave his Karen property, declaring that auctioneers attempting to take over the premises will have to “kill him first” before evicting him.

Tuju, who was speaking at the disputed Dari Business Park, said he will remain at the property despite attempts by auctioneers to enforce a court-sanctioned recovery process over a multi-billion shilling debt.

According to Tuju, individuals he identified as Mr. Chebet, Mr. Kiprono, and Mr. Kiprop allegedly invaded the premises, claiming they had purchased the property.

However, he insisted the ownership dispute is still active in court and accused the trio of attempting to intimidate him.

“They will have to kill me first and organise a big burial for me in Rarieda before they take this property,” Tuju said defiantly.

The former Cabinet Secretary further claimed that attempts to evict him from the property were part of a wider conspiracy meant to pressure and intimidate him amid the ongoing legal battle over the property.

Tuju also linked the unfolding dispute to events earlier this week at the property, where several individuals were arrested.

He alleged that Monday’s incident involved attempts to solicit a bribe connected to a judge handling matters in the Commercial Division of the High Court.

According to Tuju, the people arrested included a former judge, a lawyer, and a broker who had allegedly gone to his residence claiming to act on behalf of a judge.

Tuju claimed the trio had approached him seeking money in exchange for influencing the outcome of matters related to the property dispute.

The incident has added a dramatic twist to the long-running legal and financial battle surrounding the Karen property, which forms part of a dispute involving billions of shillings in debt.

Despite the mounting pressure and legal proceedings, Tuju maintained that he will not vacate the premises, insisting that any attempts to forcefully remove him amount to harassment while the matter remains unresolved in court.

The standoff at the Karen property continues to draw attention as the dispute over ownership and debt recovery plays out both in the courts and on the ground.