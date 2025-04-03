Connect with us

Kimani Ichung’wah Heckled Infront Of President Ruto in Nyandarua

The National Assembly Majority on Thursday faced a hostile crowd during President Ruto’s tour in Nyandarua County.

Ichung’wah had accompanied the President for the launch of the Last Mile Connectivity at Ol Kalou Town.

The heckling started when the Kikuyu MP was ushered by Ruto to speak immediately after ICT CS William Kabogo had addressed the crowd.

The angry Nyandarua residents turned hostile to Ichung’wah as he attempted to address them.

“Let me tell you. No one can shout me down. I cannot be intimidated,” the Kikuyu MP said during the incident.

Despite his efforts to calm the situation down, the crowd refused to listen to his speech, forcing him to cut it short.

Ichung’wah was not the only one who faced a hostile crowd in the Nyandarua tour, the county’s woman representative, Gitau Faith Wairimu, was also jeered during her speech before Laikipia East MP Mwangi Kiunjuri was also booed.

This was the first heckling incident since President Ruto began his five-day tour of Mt Kenya region on Tuesday, April 1.

The President had earlier hosted women at Sagana State Lodge in honour of the late Ann Wanjiru Mumbuchi, a grassroots leader best remembered for her passion and dedication in leading the 1,000-member Mathira Women Choir.

Ruto then headed to Nyandarua, where he launched several projects, including the construction of eight markets.

Also Read: Why KHRC Wants Kindiki, Murkomen, Ichung’wah &amp; 4 Others To Resign

