Kindiki Increases His Net Worth By Sh150 Million

Interior Cabinet Secretary nominee Kithure Kindiki has revealed that his net worth has increased by Sh 150 million.

Speaking while appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments, Kindiki said his net worth has moved from Sh 544 million in October 2022 to Sh 694 million as of August 2024.

The Interior CS nominee noted that much of his net worth is from revenue from his law firm which is currently run by other people.

Kindiki maintained that his financial gains were solely from his legal fees and consultancy work adding that he has never done any business with the government.

“First let me start by saying I have not benefitted from any improper business. I have not done any business with the government,” Kindiki said.

He added, “Most of the increment is because of three things, legal fees which were pending. I also do small businesses.”

In October 2022 when he was first nominated to Cabinet, Kindiki announced that he has a net worth of Sh 544 million.

He mentioned that the net assets consisted of land and buildings valued at about Sh165 million and bank deposits and investments in shares and various savings cooperatives amounting to about Sh50 million.

“My net worth is Sh544 million. Made up of land and buildings around Sh165 million, bank deposits of about Sh50 million, investment in shares and deposits in five different saccos,” Kindiki said in October 2022.

Kindiki is among the Cabinet Secretaries who served in the recently dissolved cabinet and were retained in the cabinet by President William Ruto.

The Interior CS nominee was the first one to be vetted on Thursday at Parliament buildings in Nairobi.

