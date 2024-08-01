Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kindiki Increases His Net Worth By Sh150 Million

By

Published

GT4H28iWAAATxn8

Kithure Kindiki

Interior Cabinet Secretary nominee Kithure Kindiki has revealed that his net worth has increased by Sh 150 million.

Speaking while appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments, Kindiki said his net worth has moved from Sh 544 million in October 2022 to Sh 694 million as of August 2024.

The Interior CS nominee noted that much of his net worth is from revenue from his law firm which is currently run by other people.

Kindiki maintained that his financial gains were solely from his legal fees and consultancy work adding that he has never done any business with the government.

“First let me start by saying I have not benefitted from any improper business. I have not done any business with the government,” Kindiki said.

He added, “Most of the increment is because of three things, legal fees which were pending. I also do small businesses.”

In October 2022 when he was first nominated to Cabinet, Kindiki announced that he has a net worth of Sh 544 million.

He mentioned that the net assets consisted of land and buildings valued at about Sh165 million and bank deposits and investments in shares and various savings cooperatives amounting to about Sh50 million.

“My net worth is Sh544 million. Made up of land and buildings around Sh165 million, bank deposits of about Sh50 million, investment in shares and deposits in five different saccos,” Kindiki said in October 2022.

Kindiki is among the Cabinet Secretaries who served in the recently dissolved cabinet and were retained in the cabinet by President William Ruto.

The Interior CS nominee was the first one to be vetted on Thursday at Parliament buildings in Nairobi.

Also Read: CS Kindiki Addresses Abductions, Arbitrary Arrests During Anti-Govt Protests

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020