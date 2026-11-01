Kindiki to Represent Ruto at 2026 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has departed Nairobi to represent President William Ruto at the 2026 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda.

In a statement, DP Kindiki said Kenya would use the high-level diplomatic gathering to advance its strategic national interests, strengthen international partnerships and position itself as a stable and attractive investment destination.

“Departed Nairobi to represent President William Ruto at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), taking place in St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, 1-4 November, 2026.

“Kenya will use this forum to advance its strategic national interests and to project the country as a stable investment destination,” Kindiki said.

The DP noted that the meeting would provide Kenya with an opportunity to deepen its engagement with the Commonwealth’s 56 member states, which collectively have a population of approximately 2.7 billion people across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Europe.

He also said Kenya will use the forum to advance its position on collective responses to global challenges while seeking greater international support for its national development priorities.

“This important diplomatic engagement through plenary, side events and bilaterals aims to widen the door for Kenyan businesses, attract more foreign investments and support Kenya’s economic transformation,” DP Kindiki.

According to the DP, Kenya would seek to connect its development priorities with international partners capable of providing the capital, technology and skills required to accelerate the next phase of the country’s economic growth.

“Overall, Kenya will be selling itself as a stable democracy and a viable investment destination, seeking to connect its national development priorities with partners who have the capital, technology, and skills that are crucial for the next phase of national economic transformation,” he added.

This comes days after President Ruto flew to Moscow, Russia to attend the Third Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum.