Kioni Rubishes Raila’s Claim Of Uhuru Asking Him To Reach Out To President Ruto

Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has dismissed ODM leader Raila Odinga’s claim that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta asked him to talk to President William Ruto to resolve the crisis caused by Gen Z protests.

Speaking on Wednesday, Kioni said the information by Raila on Uhuru was misleading and Uhuru is against the move by the opposition to join the government.

“Uhuru Kenyatta’s position is that you cannot join a government that is bent on causing all the havoc that it has caused Kenyans. Killing them, abducting them, removing all the social support system that was there through budgeted corruption where we can see wastage of resources…this is not a government to join but one that we should be working to remove as provided for in the Constitution,” said Kioni.

He added, “If you want to know his thinking, his position, and why you should be careful about what Raila said yesterday, and what I hold to be untrue and not accurate, then you know what Raila said was misleading.”

Kioni also accused Rail of allegedly dragging Uhuru’s name into the controversy to deflect blame from his own controversial decision to work with Kenya’s Kwanza regime.

Further, he alleged that the former prime minister had a habit of lying to the public to his advantage after being caught in controversial situations.

“Even in the issue of NADCO, the advice was separate and I can also see when Raila was engaging Obasanjo, it was not in the full knowledge of all of us in Azimio; we learnt of it after the event,” said Kioni.

On Tuesday, Raila while attending the burial of the father of former IEBC Commissioner Irene Masit said Uhuru told him to talk to Ruto and find solutions to the issues that were being raised by Gen Z.

“At that time, when the country was burning, Uhuru called me and told me to find Mr. Ruto and talk to him. If Kenya burns, we will not have another country. Uhuru told me to find a solution to the issues being raised by Gen Zs. We talked and I told Ruto my thoughts and how to deal with the situation,” Raila alleged.

Also Read: Uhuru Told Me To Talk To Ruto During Demos- Raila