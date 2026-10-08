Kisumu City Hit by Heavy Rain and Strong Winds as Buildings and Vehicles Are Damaged

A sudden heavy downpour accompanied by powerful winds battered Kisumu on Thursday, October 8, damaging buildings, ripping off rooftops, toppling trees and bringing down billboards across parts of the city.

The storm struck abruptly, forcing pedestrians and motorists to seek shelter as weather conditions changed within minutes. Several vehicles were affected after trees and a billboard were brought down by the strong winds.

Along Jomo Kenyatta Highway, a billboard fell onto vehicles that had been parked nearby, causing damage. At Jumbo Steel Mills hardware along Obote Road, a rooftop and part of a wall were also damaged.

The heavy rain lasted less than 30 minutes but was intense, with residents describing unusually strong winds.

“The wind was too much. It could blow away anything. The rain did not even last 30 minutes, but it was short and heavy,” resident Mary Owino said.

Kisumu County Commissioner Ramadhan Mwabudzo said the incident had raised concerns about the safety and structural strength of old buildings, billboards and other structures in the city.

Mwabudzo urged landlords and tenants to inspect their properties and take precautions as the rainy season intensifies.

“We have asked landlords and tenants to check their buildings before the rains. We have to be cautious about our environment because there are so many people who rely on these businesses,” Mwabudzo said.

“We do not want incidents that will cause injury either to tenants or clients,” he added.

The commissioner said the county administration, working with the city planning department, would inspect buildings and billboards to determine whether they could withstand extreme weather.

“Today’s experience has sent a new alert to both the city planning team and my team. We have to go round again and check the strength of most buildings and billboards erected along the streets,” he said.

Authorities also turned their attention to the city’s drainage systems amid concerns over possible flooding. Fred Mariwa, Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o’s adviser on urban planning and acting city manager, said multiple agencies were working to clear drainage pipes and sewage channels.

“KeNHA is working on unclogging some of these corridors that belong to KeNHA. KURA also the same. But as a city also, we are working on unclogging various drainages within the city,” Mariwa said.

The storm came as the Kenya Meteorological Department forecast rainfall across several parts of the country, with the western region expected to experience intensified rains.