Kisumu County Bans Roadside Hawking, Orders Traders Into Designated Markets

Kisumu County has moved to end roadside hawking, rolling out a new policy that will require small-scale traders to sell from designated spaces inside modern markets instead of along streets and informal points.

Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o unveiled the 2026 Kisumu County Trade and Markets Policy on Wednesday, September 10, alongside a Cooperative Development Policy and a Markets Bill still awaiting passage by the county assembly. Together, the three instruments are meant to formalise informal trade and give the county’s micro, small and medium enterprises firmer footing.

“These policies are not mere documents meant to collect dust on shelves. They represent a bold, actionable blueprint designed to empower our informal traders, scale up our micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and modernise our local economy from the ground up,” Nyong’o said.

Under the new rules, vendors will be assigned specific areas within markets rather than trading wherever they choose. The county’s Department of Trade, led by CEC Member Farida Salim, ran public forums with market leaders while drafting the policies, which were developed with backing from IYBA-SEED, Expertise France, the European Union’s Global Gateway, GIZ, SlovakAid and SNV Netherlands.

Reaction among traders has been mixed. Market vendor Sarah Adero welcomed the shift, saying hawkers selling along the streets have been drawing customers away from established market stalls. “The policies will help us because when hawkers sell everywhere, customers don’t even get to the market to buy our goods. With the changes, we expect more customers to visit the market and buy from us,” she said.

Businessperson Daniel Akwata struck a more cautious note, warning that many small, emerging businesses already struggle against established competitors and could stall without proper support as the changes take hold.

IYBA-SEED project manager Nduta Ndirangu said the reforms are meant to level the playing field. “These reforms seek to create a fair and well-managed market, strengthen cooperatives and improve opportunities for women and youth by promoting local enterprise development and encouraging greater consumption of locally produced goods and services,” she said.

Deputy Governor Mathew Owili linked the policy push to bigger county ambitions, including operationalising Kisumu Port, the Standard Gauge Railway extension and a planned special economic zone hub, arguing that a homegrown, SME-driven economy needs to anchor those projects.

The county’s move lands against a tense national backdrop. President William Ruto has ordered a crackdown on foreigners running small-scale retail businesses and hawking, with enforcement beginning September 7. Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui has since clarified that visa-free and Electronic Travel Authorisation entry into Kenya remains unaffected, but that foreigners trading without proper authorisation will face action. Kisumu’s policy, by contrast, applies to all traders regardless of nationality, shifting the focus from who may trade to where they may do it.

“The launch of a policy is the beginning, not the finish line. Our ultimate success now depends entirely on seamless execution,” Nyong’o said.