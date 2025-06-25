Kisumu Maintains Peace During Gen Z Protest Anniversary

Kisumu County today observed the first anniversary of the Gen-Z protests with notable tranquility. Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o praised residents for maintaining peace throughout the day, a sentiment that shows a significant shift in the region’s approach to public demonstrations.

“I wish to thank the residents of Kisumu County for maintaining peace today during the activities commemorating the first anniversary of the Gen-Z protests. The streets in Kisumu City and in other towns in our sub-counties remained relatively calm throughout the day,” Governor Nyong’o stated, acknowledging the peaceful conduct of the youth and other citizens.

This calm observance comes exactly one year after the 2024 Occupy Parliament protests, which were largely driven by young people across Kenya. Those demonstrations, ignited by the controversial Finance Bill 2024, led to significant casualties, with the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) reporting at least 60 deaths, primarily from gunshot wounds and blunt force trauma.

The recent death of teacher and blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody, under unclear circumstances, had reignited calls for renewed street action, particularly in regions like Kisumu, which has historically been a hotbed for political activism.

However, a section of Gen-Z youth in Kisumu had publicly distanced themselves from the planned June 25 demonstrations, advocating instead for justice and compensation for victims of extra-judicial killings. Leaders like Philip Kai urged young people to avoid being used by “bloodthirsty politicians and commercial activists” who, he claimed, sought to incite “civil anarchy.”Lawrence Ochieng, Kondele Ward youth representative, echoed these concerns, emphasizing the importance of addressing grievances through legal channels rather than street protests.

Kisumu politician Obungu Owich further highlighted ongoing efforts to foster peaceful engagement with the national government, citing development projects like the renovation of Moi Stadium and the elevation of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) as signs of government goodwill. This collective call for dialogue and accountability, rather than confrontation, appears to have resonated with the county’s youth, leading to today’s peaceful commemoration.