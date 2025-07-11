Kisumu Man Killed by Wife in Night Stabbing

Police in Kisumu Central Sub-county have launched an intense manhunt for a woman accused of fatally stabbing her husband during a domestic dispute on Thursday night in the Aliwa area of Migosi Estate.

The incident has sent disturbance through the community, raising alarms over the growing trend of domestic and gender-based violence (GBV) in the region.

According to neighbors, the couple had a history of frequent and heated quarrels.

On the night of the tragedy, an argument between the two reportedly escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the man suffering multiple stab wounds.

Responding officers found the victim already dead at the scene, with injuries pointing to a brutal confrontation. His body was moved to the Kisumu County Hospital mortuary for postmortem as investigations continue.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the identities of the couple, but they have confirmed that the suspect fled immediately after the incident and remains at large.

Kisumu Central Sub-county Police Commander said the hunt is ongoing and urged the public to report any information that could help locate the suspect.

Residents and civil society groups are now calling for stronger community-based interventions and support systems for couples in distress, stressing the urgent need to curb the alarming rise in domestic violence while authorities expected to release more information once the suspect is apprehended and charged.