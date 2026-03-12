Kitale School: Over 30 Kitale Pupils Hospitalized After Sharing Contaminated Mangoes

More than 30 Grade 4 pupils from Big Tree Comprehensive School in Kitale were rushed to hospital on Thursday after suffering suspected food poisoning believed to have been caused by contaminated mangoes shared among classmates.

The incident occurred on the morning of March 12 when a pupil reportedly brought two mangoes to school and shared them with fellow learners. Shortly afterwards, several pupils began complaining of severe stomach aches and discomfort, prompting teachers and school authorities to seek urgent medical attention.

According to reports, at least 31 pupils initially reported stomach-related symptoms following the incident. Of these, 23 learners were taken to Wamalwa Kijana Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kitale for further medical evaluation and treatment, while others with milder symptoms were monitored at the school.

Doctors at the hospital confirmed that the learners displayed symptoms consistent with food poisoning and were immediately placed under treatment and observation.

“Most of them had taken kitchen fruit which had been contaminated with pesticides in the morning. We started our management; we gave them fluids and some medication,” a doctor at the hospital stated.

Medical personnel administered fluids and medication to stabilise the affected pupils, and doctors later confirmed that the children responded well to treatment. According to the medical team, none of the pupils suffered severe complications.

“They weren’t badly affected, so after medication, they got well, and they are ready to be discharged home,” the doctor added.

Health officials have since collected samples of the mangoes suspected to have caused the illness for laboratory analysis to determine whether pesticide contamination was responsible for the incident.

Meanwhile, authorities have launched investigations to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the case. Police officers are working alongside health officials to determine how the suspected contaminated fruit ended up being consumed by the pupils.

The incident has raised renewed concerns over food safety and the potential dangers posed by pesticide contamination in fruits and vegetables. Experts say that improper handling or washing of fruits treated with chemicals can expose consumers especially children to health risks.

Parents of the affected pupils are awaiting official communication from both the school and health authorities regarding the outcome of the investigations and measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.