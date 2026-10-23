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Kitui MCA Arrested Over Alleged Nairobi CBD Phone Thefts

Vincent Olando

Published

A sitting Kitui County MCA has been arrested over three alleged mobile phone theft incidents reported in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD), with detectives also linking him to an outstanding arrest warrant in a separate theft case.

Cyrus Kisavi Musyoka, who represents Ikanga/Kyatune Ward, was arrested along Mfangano Street by detectives from Kamukunji Police Station following an intelligence-led operation, according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The DCI said Musyoka had been under investigation over three separate phone theft incidents reported in August and September 2026. Investigators relied on CCTV footage to identify him in connection with the reported cases.

“CCTV footage proved instrumental in the investigations, with detectives positively identifying him in connection with the reported incidents,” the DCI said in a statement issued on Friday, October 23.

The arrest also brought to light an outstanding warrant in a separate criminal case after the MCA allegedly failed to attend court following his release on bond.

According to the DCI, Musyoka is wanted in Criminal Case No. 112/303/2024, in which he had previously been charged with stealing at the Makadara Law Courts.

“The MCA is wanted in Criminal Case No. 112/303/2024 after failing to attend court following his release on bond by Makadara Law Courts, where he had been charged with an offence of stealing,” the DCI said.

The agency said the MCA was being held in police custody as detectives completed the necessary procedures ahead of his arraignment.

The reported phone theft incidents remain allegations, and the supplied reports do not indicate that Musyoka has been convicted in connection with them.

The DCI reiterated that detectives would continue pursuing suspects regardless of their positions or status in society, maintaining that those accused of criminal conduct must answer to the allegations before the courts.

The arrest comes amid ongoing police operations targeting suspected theft and fraud cases in Nairobi. Earlier in October, Nairobi Regional Criminal Investigation Officer Setim Kandie said detectives had arrested several suspects accused of theft, obtaining money through false pretences and other scams in areas including Kilimani, Westlands and the CBD.

Musyoka’s case is expected to proceed through the courts following the completion of police processing.

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