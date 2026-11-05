Kitui MCA Charged With 2 Additional Counts of Stealing

Kyatune Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) Cyrus Kisavi Musyoka was on Thursday charged with two additional counts of stealing in connection with alleged smartphone thefts in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

In a statement, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the suspect appeared before Principal Magistrate Geoffrey Onsarigo at the Milimani Law Courts.

“The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has today charged Ikanga/Kyatune Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) Cyrus Kisavi Musyoka with two additional counts of stealing in connection with alleged smartphone thefts in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD),” the ODPP stated.

Musyoka pleaded not guilty to both charges of stealing, contrary to Section 268(1), as read with Section 275 of the Penal Code.

The prosecution told the court the first charge relates to an incident on 14th September 2026, when 20 Samsung A07 smartphones valued at Ksh 420,000, belonging to Ezekiel Kamau Gichuki, were allegedly stolen from Chania Genesis Limited offices along River Road in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

In the second charge, Musyoka, alongside accomplices who are yet to be arraigned, is accused of stealing 126 Itel A200 mobile phones valued at Ksh 1,801,000, belonging to Simon Gitonga.

The alleged offence occurred on 18th August 18 2026, at North Rift Shuttle offices along Mfangano Lane.

This comes days after Musyoka pleaded not guilty to a separate charge involving the alleged theft of 42 Itel City 200 smartphones valued at Ksh 609,000.

The phones were allegedly stolen from a shop owned by Dahir Adan Mohamud on 5th August 2026, with each handset valued at Ksh 14,500.

The prosecution opposed his release on bond, citing the seriousness of the offences and his previous failure to attend court, which had resulted in warrants of arrest being issued against him.

Musyoka asked the court to grant him lenient bail terms, citing his responsibility as a father of three minor children and his official duties as an elected member of the Kitui County Assembly.

However, the court ordered that he be held at Kamukunji Police Station until 6th of November 2026, when he is expected to appear before the Makadara Law Courts for plea-taking in another case.

Musyoka will thereafter be transferred to Industrial Area Remand Prison pending the court’s ruling on his bail applications in the three cases, scheduled for 18th November 2026.