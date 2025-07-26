Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kizza Besigye Sues Kenya Over Alleged Abduction and Forced Rendition to Uganda

By

Published

Besigye, his aide, sue Kenya govt over extradition to Uganda
Besigye, his aide, sue Kenya govt over extradition to Uganda

Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye and his aide, Hajj Obeid Litale, have launched a lawsuit against the Kenyan government, alleging illegal abduction and repatriation to Uganda. The duo claims Kenyan security agencies violated international law and existing extradition agreements by handing them over to Ugandan agents without due process, a legal challenge which demonstrates a growing and concerning trend of transnational repression in the East African region.

Besigye and Litale were reportedly seized in Nairobi on November 16, 2024, after arriving at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to attend a book launch. Their lawyer, James Njeri, states they were “unlawfully, forcefully and violently abducted” within Kenyan territory and driven back to Uganda under the cover of darkness. Despite Kenyan officials initially denying involvement, statements from Ugandan authorities, including Colonel Rafael Mugisha and Minister Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, suggest a coordinated effort between Kenyan and Ugandan forces.

Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye

Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye

The centre of Besigye’s legal argument rests on the claim that the charges he faces in Uganda—possession of a firearmare not among the extraditable offenses listed in the 1996 extradition treaty between Kenya and Uganda.

Furthermore, he argues that as civilians, he and Litale should not be tried before a military court in Uganda, a practice deemed unconstitutional by the Ugandan Supreme Court. Amnesty International and other human rights organizations have condemned the abduction, emphasizing the lack of an extradition process and the alarming pattern of foreign dissidents being seized on Kenyan soil.

Besigye and Litale are seeking $100,000 each in compensation and a permanent injunction to prevent Kenya from aiding such forced removals in the future.

This case, filed before the East African Court, highlights the urgent need for adherence to constitutional principles and international human rights law in cross-border operations.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021