KJSEA Examiner Dies While Marking Exams at Machakos Girls High School

A somber cloud has fallen over the ongoing Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) marking exercise in Machakos County following the sudden death of Nicodemus Mutuku, a dedicated examiner.

Mutuku, who served as a team leader for the Creative Arts and Sports paper, passed away on Monday morning at the Machakos Girls High School marking centre, where he had been stationed since November 7, 2025.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) confirmed the tragic news, with Chief Executive Officer David Njengere expressing profound sadness.

“It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of one of our examiners for the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA),” Njengere stated, adding that Mutuku was actively involved in his supervisory duties before his demise.

Mutuku was a respected teacher at Nduluni Junior School in Makindu, Makueni County, and had a long and distinguished career as an examiner.

He had previously served under the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) system before the transition to the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), now known as Competency-Based Education (CBE).

Njengere praised Mutuku as an “experienced, diligent teacher, and we have, indeed, lost a gem,” acknowledging his invaluable contribution to national assessments over the years.

KNEC extended its deepest condolences to Mutuku’s family, colleagues, and the wider education fraternity, pledging continued support to the bereaved family during this difficult time.

The council has assured that the marking exercise will proceed as scheduled, with results for the 2025 KJSEA expected to be released on December 11, 2025.

This unfortunate event follows closely on the heels of another tragedy last week, where four KCSE candidates died in a road accident in Makueni County while returning home after completing their national examinations.