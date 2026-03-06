Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

KMFRI Issues Urgent Alert Over Looming Fish Deaths in Lake Victoria

Vincent Olando

Published

The shimmering waters of Lake Victoria, a lifeline for thousands of cage fish farmers across East Africa, are currently hiding a silent, suffocating threat.

The Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute (KMFRI) has officially sounded the alarm, warning of a potential mass “die-off” that could devastate the regional blue economy.

Following a week of relentless heavy rainfall, the lake’s delicate ecosystem has been thrown into turmoil.

Data captured by an advanced early warning system at Dunga Beach reveals a terrifying drop in dissolved oxygen levels.

According to KMFRI, oxygen has plummeted below $2\text{ mg/l}$ – a lethal threshold for popular cultured species like Tilapia.

The crisis is a perfect storm of environmental factors. Dr. Chrisphine Nyamweya, KMFRI Assistant Director, explained that the recent downpours triggered a “turnover” in the water column, bringing oxygen-depleted water to the surface.

“The dropping of oxygen levels below the minimum threshold is lethal for cultured fish species,” Dr. Nyamweya warned.

He further noted that fluctuating pH levels are currently compromising the fishes’ ability to breathe through their gills, making them more susceptible to disease and less likely to feed.

The stakes could not be higher. Between 2024 and 2025, cage farmers watched in horror as an estimated one billion shillings’ worth of fish perished due to similar suffocation events.

To prevent a repeat of this catastrophe, KMFRI is urging farmers in Kisumu, Siaya, Busia, Homa Bay, and Migori counties to take immediate, drastic action.

In a detailed advisory, the institute recommended that farmers:

  • Suspend or Reduce Feeding: Uneaten feed decomposes and consumes precious remaining oxygen.

  • Emergency Harvesting: Immediately harvest fish near marketable size to reduce “stocking density.”

  • Relocation: Move cages to areas with stronger water currents and better circulation.

“Uneaten feed and fish excretion consume dissolved oxygen during decomposition,” KMFRI stated, emphasizing that cutting back on feeding is a critical short-term sacrifice to ensure long-term survival.

As the rains continue, the fishing community remains on high alert, hoping that these proactive measures and a bit of help from nature will protect their livelihoods from the suffocating depths.

In this article:, , , ,

You May Also Like

News

Panic as Fishermen Recover 20 Live Bombs in Lake Victoria

Residents living along the shores of Lake Victoria are reeling in shock after fishermen recovered 20 live explosive devices in two separate incidents within...

2 days ago

Life & Style

Kenya’s ASALs to Face Continued Drought Despite March–May Long Rains, KMD Warns

Kenya’s arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs) are expected to continue facing severe drought conditions even after the anticipated March to April to May 2026...

February 4, 2026

News

Lake Victoria Tragedy: Five Fishermen Dead as Boat Capsizes

Five fishermen tragically lost their lives on Sunday evening, December 28, 2025, after their boat capsized on Lake Victoria near the Dho-Goye area of...

December 29, 2025

Opinion

Rift Valley Lakes “Swallow” Entire Villages as Flooding Displaces Thousands

Kenya’s Great Rift Valley is grappling with a severe and escalating crisis as its iconic lakes experience unprecedented water level increases, forcing tens of...

December 22, 2025