Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

KMPDC Shuts Down 158 Health Facilities in Nairobi Over Non-Compliance

By

Published

KMPDC og image

KMPDC

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) has closed down 158 health facilities in Nairobi as it intensifies inspections.

In a statement on Thursday, August 28, KMPDC said its latest inspection covered a total of 288 facilities in the capital.

The council also downgraded 25 facilities, while 105 were allowed to continue operating at their current level.

According to the Council, most of the facilities shut down were either unregistered or unlicensed, had employed unqualified practitioners, or were operating below required standards.

Others lacked critical infrastructure such as pharmacies, maternity wings, and laboratories, while some faced sanitation issues and inadequate waste disposal, posing a direct threat to patient health.

“These inspections are guided by The Inspections and Licensing Rules, 2022, developed under the Medical Practitioners and Dentists Act (CAP 253).

“The rules provide a robust framework for regulating healthcare facilities and ensuring compliance with ethical and professional standards,” KMPDC stated.

The council said the exercise is aimed at enhancing patient safety, deterring unethical practices, and ensuring quality healthcare delivery.

To guide the public, KMPDC announced that it will gazette the names of all closed health facilities and encouraged patients to seek care from compliant institutions.

“This information on closed health facilities has been shared with relevant authorities, including National Government Administration Office, County Governments, Social Health Authority, Digital Health Authority, and health regulatory bodies to ensure continued compliance,” KMPDC added.

This comes a day after SHA suspended 45 health facilities from providing services under the Social Health Insurance program.

The authority in a gazette notice said that the suspended facilities are barred from offering services to SHA beneficiaries.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021