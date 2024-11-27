KMPDU Directs All Medical Interns To Stop Working Immediately

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has directed all medical interns to stop reporting to medical facilities effective immediately.

In a statement on Wednesday, November 27, KMPDU Secretary General Devji Atellah said the interns will remain in their homes until the government pays their salaries as agreed.

Atellah noted that KMPDU will convene on November 30, 2024, and issue a way forward including a nationwide strike notice.

“We call on all interns to stay at home until the government immediately pays their salaries as agreed. On November 30, we will convene to address these injustices and issue a national strike notice,” read the statement in part.

Atellah noted that despite the promises made seven months ago, following the 56-day doctor’s strike, to resolve salary disputes within 60 days, no action has been taken.

At the same time, the KMPDU Secretary General said the government’s continued neglect of intern doctors has tragically led to the loss of two young colleagues, Dr. Francis Njuki and Dr. Desiree Moraa, to suicide in recent months, with five others having attempted the same.

“If no action is taken, the government will bear full responsibility for the devastating consequences of a total shutdown of health services,” Atellah added.

This comes a day after KMPDU announced the death of an intern doctor who reportedly took his own life over the frustrations of working long shifts without pay.

“Another doctor intern has tragically taken his own life this morning, a heartbreaking outcome of relentless workplace frustrations under a government that seems indifferent. Four months of working over 36-hour shifts without pay can break even the strongest among us. Our hearts ache as the medical fraternity mourns for our younger brothers and sisters. We shall not take this anymore,” KMPDU announced on Tuesday, November 26.

