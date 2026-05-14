KMTC Announces Full Scholarships for Community Health Nursing Students

The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has announced fully funded scholarship opportunities for students seeking to pursue a Certificate in Community Health Nursing for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The scholarships, offered in partnership with the Beyond Zero Initiative, will support successful applicants for the entire two-year course beginning in September 2026. The programme aims to strengthen healthcare delivery at the grassroots level by training more community health workers across the country.

In a notice issued on Thursday, May 14, KMTC Chief Executive Officer Dr. Kelly Oluoch said the initiative targets students from marginalized and underserved communities, particularly those from Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs).

“The Kenya Medical Training College in partnership with the Beyond Zero Initiative is offering scholarship opportunities for the Certificate course in Community Health Nursing commencing September 2026 in the 2026/2027 academic year,” the notice stated.

According to KMTC, priority will be given to qualified applicants from vulnerable and marginalized groups who are willing to return and serve their communities after completing their studies. Female candidates have also been strongly encouraged to apply.

The college noted that successful applicants will not pay tuition fees during the course period, making the programme a major opportunity for students facing financial challenges but interested in joining the healthcare sector.

To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must have attained a minimum KCSE mean grade of C- (minus) or its equivalent. In addition, candidates are required to have scored at least C- in either English or Kiswahili and Biology, alongside a D+ in Mathematics, Chemistry, or Physics.

Applicants must also submit a handwritten essay of not more than 200 words explaining why they deserve the scholarship and how they intend to contribute to their communities after graduation.

Applications will be made online through the KMTC admissions portal. Candidates are required to create accounts, fill in the application forms, and submit the necessary details through the “Apply Beyond Zero Scholarship” section.

After completing the online process, applicants must print the filled forms, attach relevant documents, have them signed and stamped, then send them to the KMTC Chief Executive Officer’s office in Nairobi before June 13, 2026.

The scholarship programme comes at a time when Kenya continues to push for improved community healthcare services, especially in remote and underserved areas where shortages of trained health personnel remain a major challenge.

Education and health stakeholders have welcomed the initiative, saying it will help empower vulnerable youth while improving healthcare access at the community level.