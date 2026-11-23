The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) changed its 95th Graduation Ceremony date from December 3 to December 4, 2026.

In a notice issued on Monday, November 23, KMTC Chief Executive Officer Dr Kelly Oluoch CEO said the graduation ceremony will be held at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Nairobi, starting at 8.00 a.m.

“The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) wishes to inform all graduands, parents and the general public that the 95th Graduation Ceremony, originally scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2026, will now take place on Friday, December 4, 2026,” KMTC stated.

KMTC also rescheduled the graduation rehearsal. The rehearsal, which was initially planned for Wednesday, December 2, will now take place on Thursday, December 3, 2026.

Oluoch said the rehearsal would begin at 8.00 a.m. at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

KMTC also extended the deadline for graduands to collect their graduation gowns.

According to the notice, the new deadline for gown collection at KMTC Headquarters in Nairobi is Monday, November 30, 2026.

“The deadline for gown collection at KMTC Headquarters, Nairobi, has been extended to Monday, November 30, 2026,” the college said.

Meanwhile, graduands will be able to collect their certificates from Monday, December 7, to Wednesday, December 16, 2026.

Certificate collection will take place at KMTC Headquarters between 9.00 a.m. and 4.00 p.m. on weekdays.

However, the college noted that the certificates would only be issued to graduands who have completed the required clearance procedures.

“Certificates will be available for collection at KMTC Headquarters, Nairobi, from Monday, December 7 to Wednesday, December 16, 2026, between 9.00 a.m. and 4.00 p.m. on weekdays, subject to completion of the College’s clearance requirements,” KMTC added.

Further, KMTC apologised for any inconvenience caused by the changes and expressed its anticipation of the graduands’ participation in the ceremony.