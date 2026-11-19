The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has opened applications for candidates who secured admission but failed to report for their courses, giving them another opportunity to join the institution in March 2027.

In a notice issued on Thursday, November 19, the college invited affected applicants to submit online deferment requests through its admissions portal.

The opportunity targets candidates who were offered places during the previous admission cycle but could not take them up for various reasons. Successful applicants will be allowed to retain their admission prospects and join the March 2027 intake instead of losing their places.

“March 2027 deferment applications now open. Were you offered admission to KMTC but were unable to join? You can now apply for deferment to the March 2027 intake,” the notice stated.

The institution directed applicants to log in to their individual accounts on the KMTC Online Admission Portal and complete the deferment application form.

“Log in to your individual portal on the KMTC Online Admission Portal at https://admissions.kmtc.ac.ke/login and submit your application online,” the college added.

The announcement comes amid concerns over the number of students who fail to take up admission offers at the institution, largely because of financial difficulties.

KMTC Chief Executive Officer Kelly Oluoch told the National Assembly Committee on National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) on November 5 that approximately 20,000 students placed through the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) fail to join the college during every intake cycle.

Oluoch attributed the unclaimed admission places largely to the inability of some students to afford training costs. He appealed to lawmakers to help KMTC students access financing through the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB).

The CEO explained that the college’s placement under the Ministry of Health, rather than the Ministry of Education, excludes its students from established government scholarship and student loan programmes.

KMTC currently has an enrolment of 89,586 students and trains more than 85 per cent of Kenya’s healthcare workforce.

The deferment option provides an alternative for candidates who have already secured admission but were unable to report, as the institution seeks to address the number of unfilled training places.