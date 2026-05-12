KMTC Reopens Deferment Portal for Students Who Missed March Intake

The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has reopened its online deferment portal for students who secured admission during the March 2026 intake but failed to report, offering them another opportunity to join the institution in September.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, May 12, KMTC announced that affected students can now apply online through the admissions portal to defer their studies to the September 2026 intake.

“Missed the March 2026 Intake? Don’t worry! KMTC has officially opened deferment to the September 2026 Intake for students who were unable to join the March 2026 class,” the institution stated.

The move is expected to benefit hundreds of students who were unable to report earlier due to financial challenges, personal issues, or other unavoidable circumstances.

According to KMTC, the deferment process is fully online and can be accessed through the students’ admissions portal. Applicants are required to log in, navigate to the dropdown menu at the top-left section of the portal, select the deferment option, fill in the required details, and submit their request.

The college noted that once a request is submitted, students will receive an SMS notification confirming whether the application has been approved or declined after review by the admissions office.

“Apply easily online. Access the deferment option through the admissions portal and secure your chance to continue your healthcare training journey,” KMTC added.

The institution described the deferment opportunity as a second chance for learners hoping to pursue careers in the healthcare sector, especially at a time when demand for medical professionals continues to grow in Kenya.

In addition to deferments, KMTC also confirmed that both current and newly admitted students can apply for campus transfers through the same admissions portal.

The clarification came after students raised concerns online over placements in campuses located far from their home counties.

“You can apply for a change of campus on the admissions portal,” KMTC responded to one student seeking a transfer from Kisii campus due to distance challenges.

However, the institution clarified that fresh applications for admission remain closed for now, despite increased interest from Form Four leavers seeking medical training opportunities.

The announcement comes only weeks after the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) concluded an emergency placement exercise for KMTC courses with immediate intake.

Education stakeholders say the deferment window will help reduce cases of students losing admission opportunities due to delays in reporting or financial constraints.