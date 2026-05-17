KNBS to Conduct Kenya’s First-Ever TVET Census to Boost Skills Training

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) is set to conduct Kenya’s first-ever nationwide census of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions beginning May 20, 2026, in a major move aimed at improving skills training and strengthening education planning across the country.

The exercise will collect critical data on the number of TVET institutions, student enrollment, staffing levels, infrastructure, equipment, and programmes offered. Officials say the findings will help the government identify gaps in technical training and guide resource allocation in line with labour market demands.

Speaking during a press briefing in Nakuru, KNBS Director General Macdonald George Obudho said the census marks a significant step toward evidence-based planning in Kenya’s technical education sector.

“We need to look at what has worked and what has not worked because it will tell us then how far we have gone in terms of TVET institutions,” said Obudho.

The nationwide exercise follows a week-long preparatory meeting involving KNBS, the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA), the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), and other stakeholders. KNBS revealed that 150 research assistants supervised by 41 team leaders will be deployed across all 47 counties to conduct the fieldwork.

The census will cover all categories of TVET institutions, including technical colleges, vocational training centres, medical training colleges, teacher training colleges, and driving schools.

According to TVET Nakuru Regional Director Rosemary Kimani, the data gathered will also support the implementation of the Competency-Based Education and Training (CBET) curriculum, which focuses on practical and hands-on skills.

“We have a new curriculum called CBET, which offers practical skills and this means that we require a lot of equipment and resources. Therefore, the data is going to give us the direction to take so that we offer competent training,” she stated.

The exercise comes amid increased government scrutiny of rogue colleges accused of issuing fake certificates and operating without approval. Earlier this year, TVETA released a list of 3,057 accredited institutions across Kenya, including 34 national polytechnics, 1,807 technical and vocational colleges, and 1,216 vocational training centres.

Authorities say institutions found operating illegally could face closure and prosecution as the government intensifies oversight in the education sector.

The KNBS census is expected to provide a reliable national baseline to support policy formulation, funding decisions, infrastructure development, and Kenya’s broader industrialization agenda under Vision 2030.