KNCHR Begins Developing Framework for Compensating Victims of Protests

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has announced that it has begun developing a national framework for compensation and reparations for victims of human rights violations.

In a press statement on Friday, March 13, KNCHR chairperson Claris Ogangah said the process is already underway, with internal technical work initiated.

She noted that the framework is intended to guide a transparent, accountable, and comprehensive reparations process for victims and survivors across the country.

“The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) wishes to inform the public, victims and survivors that the process of developing a Framework for Compensation and Reparations to victims of human rights violations is ongoing,” read the statement in part.

The initiative follows President William Ruto’s directive to the Commission to submit a report containing a framework for compensation and reparations within 60 days.

Ogangah also said the Commission recognizes the pain and anxiety experienced by victims and their families, noting that the reparations process has taken longer than expected.

“The Commission acknowledges the pain, loss, and anxiety experienced by victims, survivors, and their families as well as the public concern that reparations have taken too long,” she said

Ogangah also appealed to Parliament and the National Treasury to urgently approve and release the necessary funds to support the development of the reparations framework and enable the Commission to carry out its mandate effectively.

Further, she called on victims of human rights violations, including those affected during protests and demonstrations, to report their cases and submit supporting documentation for verification.

The victims were urged to provide documents such as P3 forms, medical reports, police OB reports, and post-mortem reports, where applicable, by April 3, 2026.

“The Commission calls upon victims of human rights violations, including victims of protests and demonstrations, to report to the KNCHR and submit supporting documents (Eg, P3 forms, medical reports, OB reports, post-mortem report, etc) for verification by Friday, 3rd April, 2026,” the statement added.

Victims may also visit the KNCHR offices located in Nairobi, Kitale, Kisumu, Mombasa, Nyahururu, Wajir, as well as satellite offices in Kajiado, Isiolo, and Garissa