KNCHR Reveals Number Of Kenyans Killed During Saba Saba Protests

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has announced that 10 people lost their lives across the country during the Saba Saba protests.

In a statement, KNCHR said 29 other people were injured, 2 abducted, and 37 arrested across 17 counties.

“The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) is closely monitoring the ongoing situation as the country commemorates the historic Saba Saba Day. As of 1830hrs today, the Commission had documented ten (10) fatalities, twenty-nine (29) injuries, two (2) cases of abduction, and thirty-seven (37) arrests across seventeen (17) counties,” read the statement in part.

KNCHR also noted that significant police barricades were erected on major roads and entry points, severely disrupting the movement of people, particularly in Nairobi.

Additional blockades were reported in Kiambu, Meru, Kisii, Nyeri, Nakuru, and Embu counties.

“Many citizens were unable to report to work, despite the directive issued yesterday by the Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Geoffrey Ruku, requiring all Government employees to report to work without fail. Numerous businesses nationwide remained closed due to fears of looting and destruction,” KNCHR stated.

The commission also said looting incidents were reported in six counties, and the Kerugoya Central CDF office was set ablaze by suspected criminal elements during the protests.

Further, KNCHR claimed that the police disregarded a High Court order mandating that all officers managing demonstrations be in official uniform and remain identifiable at all times.

“The Commission observed numerous hooded officers, not in uniform, traveling in unmarked vehicles while patrolling Nairobi, Kajiado, and Nakuru counties,” KNCHR added.

Additionally, the commission raised concern over the presence of criminal gangs wielding crude weapons, including whips, wooden clubs, machetes, spears, bows and arrows, which were noted in Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado, and Eldoret.