KNEC Bans All Wristwatches in KCSE Exam Rooms, Orders Centres to Provide Wall Clocks

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has banned all wristwatches, including ordinary analogue watches, from examination rooms as the 2026 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations enter their third week.

The directive requires examination centre managers to provide wall clocks in every examination room to help candidates keep track of time during their papers.

In a statement dated November 1, 2026, KNEC reminded field officers that candidates must not enter examination rooms with wristwatches of any kind, marking a change from previous rules that allowed traditional watches while prohibiting smartwatches.

“Field officers are reminded that wrist watches of any kind for candidates in the examination room. Centre managers to provide wall clocks in every room,” KNEC stated.

The council had previously prohibited smartwatches and other advanced timepieces in 2023, while allowing candidates to use ordinary analogue watches. The latest directive now extends the ban to all wristwatches.

The measures come as candidates begin sitting papers with larger numbers of participants, with KNEC tightening procedures governing the administration of national examinations.

Mobile phones are also prohibited inside examination rooms. According to the council’s instructions, all phones within examination centres must be switched off and stored in lockable containers outside examination rooms while examinations are in progress.

“All mobile phones in the examination centre must be switched off then kept in a lockable locker outside the examination room when the examination session is on,” said the statement.

Other prohibited personal electronic devices include tablets, laptops, Bluetooth earphones, recording gadgets and programmable calculators, unless their use is specifically authorised by KNEC.

Candidates may use approved non-programmable scientific calculators in designated subjects, provided the examination paper permits them. Such devices must not store text or programmes.

The council has also directed centre managers to ensure examination containers are opened at exactly 7am as the week’s papers are administered.

In addition, centre managers must maintain an approved weekly list of authorised personnel working at examination centres. Those listed must carry their original national identity cards for identification.

The instructions form part of measures aimed at curbing examination malpractice and strengthening compliance with examination procedures.

KNEC also extended its best wishes to candidates sitting the national examinations as the exercise continues.