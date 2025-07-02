Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

KNEC Clarifies Lost Title Deed

By

Published

atin1rcve01rs5d53df6f9d0cc 1 167

The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has clarified that its lost title deed belongs to a parcel of land in Kileleshwa.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 2, KNEC said the missing title was not its national headquarters in South C or the highly priced piece of property located along Dennis Pritt Road, as speculated online.

“This title is neither for KNEC headquarters in South C nor for the Dennis Pritt land. It is an old case for a piece of land in Kileleshwa.

“The Ministry of Lands advised that they cannot replace the title without exhausting all avenues of search and recovery, including this gazette notice,” KNEC stated.

On Tuesday, KNEC called on Kenyans with information about the missing title deed to reach out to them.

In a notice published in the MyGov gazette on July 1, 2025, the council said individuals who may wish to send the document by mail may use the postal address P.O. Box 73598-00200 or hand it over to the nearest police station.

“Anybody who may have come across this document is requested to drop it at the KNEC offices in South C, off Mombasa Road in Nairobi, at the nearest police station, or send it to the Chief Executive Officer, P.O. Box 73598 – 00200 Nairobi,” read the notice.

In recent years, several government offices have reported cases of missing title deeds.

In September last year, the government announced the loss of numerous title deeds. According to a gazette notice dated September 27, the Office of the Head of Public Service revealed that as many as 366 title deeds were missing.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021