KNEC Clarifies Lost Title Deed

The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has clarified that its lost title deed belongs to a parcel of land in Kileleshwa.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 2, KNEC said the missing title was not its national headquarters in South C or the highly priced piece of property located along Dennis Pritt Road, as speculated online.

“This title is neither for KNEC headquarters in South C nor for the Dennis Pritt land. It is an old case for a piece of land in Kileleshwa.

“The Ministry of Lands advised that they cannot replace the title without exhausting all avenues of search and recovery, including this gazette notice,” KNEC stated.

On Tuesday, KNEC called on Kenyans with information about the missing title deed to reach out to them.

In a notice published in the MyGov gazette on July 1, 2025, the council said individuals who may wish to send the document by mail may use the postal address P.O. Box 73598-00200 or hand it over to the nearest police station.

“Anybody who may have come across this document is requested to drop it at the KNEC offices in South C, off Mombasa Road in Nairobi, at the nearest police station, or send it to the Chief Executive Officer, P.O. Box 73598 – 00200 Nairobi,” read the notice.

In recent years, several government offices have reported cases of missing title deeds.

In September last year, the government announced the loss of numerous title deeds. According to a gazette notice dated September 27, the Office of the Head of Public Service revealed that as many as 366 title deeds were missing.