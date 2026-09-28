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KNEC Dismisses Viral Notice Claiming It Is Hiring 230,000 Exam Staff as Fake

Vincent Olando

Published

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has warned the public against a fake job advert claiming it is recruiting 230,000 people to help run this year’s national exams.

In a statement issued on Monday, September 28, KNEC said the notice did not come from the council. It flagged the poster as fake and urged job seekers and academic professionals to be on high alert.

“Stay alert. Beware of fake news, misleading information and fraudulent advertisements. Do not fall prey to fraudsters,” the council said.

The fake notice claimed KNEC was hiring contracted professionals for the 2026 Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams. It listed invigilators, supervisors, examiners, assessors, security personnel, logistics security personnel officers and support staff across the country among the jobs on offer.

KNEC has asked the public to ignore the notice. The concern is that fraudsters could use a fake recruitment drive to trick unsuspecting applicants, who may be desperate for work.
A genuine opportunity, but a different one

The warning comes as KNEC has a real training opportunity open for teachers. The council earlier announced that it had opened applications for item-writing training for teachers at senior school and vocational level.

KNEC said the training will focus on developing quality test items for Competency-Based Assessment. Participants who complete it will be certified and may be engaged by the council in assessment-related activities when the need arises.

“The training is scheduled to take place from October 12 to 13. It will equip participants with skills and knowledge in developing quality assessment items aligned with the relevant curriculum and assessment requirements,” the council advertised.

It is important to note that this training is not the same as the fake recruitment notice. It does not promise mass hiring, and any engagement afterwards is “when the need arises.”

What to do

The council’s message was simple: treat unverified job adverts with caution. KNEC shared its warning on its official X account, @KNECKenya, and that is the place to check for real announcements about its programmes.

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