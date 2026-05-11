KNEC Issues 10-Day Ultimatum for Grade 10 Senior School Registration

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has issued fresh directives requiring all principals with Grade 10 learners to register their institutions as official Senior School assessment centres under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

The move forms part of the government’s broader effort to strengthen the implementation of Competency-Based Assessment (CBA) and align it fully with Competency-Based Education (CBE) reforms ahead of the transition to Senior School.

In a notice released on Monday, KNEC announced that the online registration exercise is mandatory and that only institutions successfully approved as assessment centres will be allowed to register Grade 10 learners for national assessments.

“KNEC has put in place necessary measures to ensure that the implementation of Competency Based Assessment (CBA) is aligned with the Competency Based Education (CBE),” the council stated.

According to KNEC, principals are required to complete the registration process through an online portal using their existing school codes as both the username and password.

Once logged into the system, school heads must update their official phone numbers to receive a One-Time Password (OTP), a security feature aimed at protecting institutional records and ensuring only authorised administrators access the platform.

Schools will also be required to upload official registration certificates and submit institutional details before the system generates a Universal Centre Code identifying the institution as an approved assessment centre.

“A School Registration Slip will then be generated for downloading and printing as proof of successful registration,” KNEC explained.

The registration portal officially opened on May 7 and will remain accessible until May 22, giving school administrators slightly over two weeks to complete the process before learner registration begins.

KNEC warned that institutions failing to comply within the deadline risk being locked out of the next phase of Grade 10 learner registration under the CBC framework.

The council further directed schools without existing KNEC examination or assessment codes to seek guidance through their respective Sub-County Directors of Education (SCDEs) or contact the council directly through its official email address.

The latest directive comes as Kenya continues implementing major education reforms under CBC, which focuses on skills, competencies, creativity, and practical learning rather than the traditional examination-centred system.

Education stakeholders say the registration process is a critical step in ensuring smooth management, monitoring, and assessment of learners transitioning into Senior School.

KNEC Chief Executive Officer David Njengere has previously emphasized the need for proper institutional preparedness to support the successful rollout of CBC assessments nationwide.