KNEC Opens 3-Week Online Training to Equip Senior School and Vocational Teachers with Assessment Skills

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has invited qualified teachers in Senior School and vocational institutions to apply for specialised training in examination item writing, part of a broader push to strengthen Competency-Based Assessment (CBA) as the country moves away from exams that simply test recall.

In a notice issued Tuesday, KNEC said the online training will run for close to three weeks, from October 12 to October 30, 2026, and will focus on helping teachers craft quality test items suited to the CBA framework. Teachers who complete the programme will be certified and may later be engaged by the council in assessment-related work.

“KNEC is mandated to set and maintain national examination and assessment standards at school, post-school and teacher education levels, and is committed to strengthening teachers’ capacity in classroom and national assessment,” the council said in its statement. It added: “To uphold these standards and support effective evaluation of learner competencies, KNEC invites qualified teachers teaching at Senior School and Vocational Level to apply for an online Training in Item Writing.”

The training comes as Kenya’s Competency-Based Education (CBE) model continues to expand assessment beyond written exams to also capture learners’ skills, attitudes and values. KNEC said this makes the programme especially relevant for teachers handling Senior School and vocational learners, since these are the levels where competency-based assessment is currently being rolled out.

Not every teacher qualifies. KNEC has set fairly strict eligibility criteria for applicants, who must have a clean professional record and demonstrated integrity, and must be specialists in the subject or learning area they intend to train in. Applicants must currently be teaching that subject, either at Senior School or under the Stage-Based Curriculum’s Vocational Level, and must hold relevant academic and professional qualifications along with a solid grasp of the applicable curriculum designs. A minimum of one year’s teaching experience is also required.

Applicants must be registered with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), and their application must carry a formal recommendation from their head of institution. Teachers who have previously undergone KNEC’s item-writing training have been advised not to apply.

Interested teachers have until September 30, 2026, to submit their applications through KNEC’s online examiners portal at examinersapp.knec.ac.ke. The council said it will only contact applicants who make the shortlist.

The training forms part of KNEC’s wider preparations for the 2026 national assessment cycle, during which the council is expected to administer the KCSE, KPSEA and KJSEA examinations alongside school-based assessments for Grade 10 learners. As competency-based assessment expands, KNEC says the need for teachers who can design reliable, curriculum-aligned assessment items continues to grow.