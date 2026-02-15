KNEC to Roll Out KCSE E-Certificates and Online Verification from 2023

The Ministry of Education has announced a major digital reform that will see the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) introduce electronic KCSE certificates and an online verification system starting with candidates who sat their exams from 2023.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba unveiled the initiative on Friday, February 13, during the launch of the 2026 examination and assessment candidates’ registration season at KNEC offices in South C, Nairobi.

The reforms are part of broader efforts to modernise examination administration and align Kenya’s education sector with global digital standards.

“KNEC will be implementing a secure, efficient, and environmentally sustainable electronic certificate (e-certificate) system, applicable to certificates issued from 2023,” Ogamba said. “Our aim is to enhance data security, reduce operational costs, improve accessibility, and align with global digital transformation standards.”

According to the CS, the new KCSE e-certificates and online verification system will significantly reduce cases of academic fraud by enabling employers, universities, and institutions to instantly verify the authenticity of candidates’ credentials online.

The digital platform is expected to strengthen confidence in Kenyan academic qualifications both locally and internationally.

KNEC confirmed that the service will be piloted by the end of February before a nationwide rollout. The council indicated that additional details on system functionalities and access modalities will be communicated during the pilot launch.

However, officials clarified that the introduction of digital certificates will not replace physical KCSE certificates. Candidates will still be required to retain their paper certificates for official use, including job applications and other formal processes.

“The piloting phase does not mean the complete replacement of physical certificates,” a KNEC official stated, assuring stakeholders that both systems will run concurrently.

The council already operates an online certificate verification platform launched in mid-2025, alongside the Query Management Information System (QMIS), which enables users to confirm examination results and request certification letters for lost documents. The new reform builds on these digital systems to enhance efficiency and security.

In a complementary development, the ministry also officially opened registration for 2026 candidates sitting the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), Kenya Junior Secondary Education Assessment (KJSEA), and KCSE exams, directing school heads to ensure all learner details are accurately captured.

If successful, KNEC is considering extending the e-certificate system to include certificates issued before 2023, marking one of the most significant digital transformations in Kenya’s education assessment framework.