The Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) management has announced a phased payment plan to settle outstanding staff dues.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, November 25, Acting KNH Chief Executive Officer Dr Joel Lessan said the hospital would begin settling the outstanding dues on Friday, November 27, with the second phase scheduled for December 8.

Lessan acknowledged the employees’ concerns, saying management was taking steps to address the outstanding financial obligations while engaging union officials to find a lasting solution.

” While recognizing the challenges surrounding these matters, Management is taking steps to address them, including settling outstanding dues in phases. The first payment is scheduled for Friday, 27 November 2026, followed by the next phase on 8 December 2026,” he said.

Lessan also revealed that it had begun engaging union officials in a bid to resolve the dispute and address other outstanding issues.

“Management is also holding engagements with union officials to address the concerns and resolve any other outstanding issues,” KNH said.

The first meeting was held on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, with a follow-up meeting scheduled for today, November 25, 2026.

Lessan appealed to KNH employees to resume duty, emphasising the need to maintain uninterrupted healthcare services.

” We believe that continued dialogue, mutual understanding, and cooperation will help us reach an amicable resolution while ensuring uninterrupted care for the thousands of patients who depend on KNH,” he added.

This comes days after KNH health workers staged demonstrations outside the hospital in Nairobi.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) on Tuesday issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the hospital to clear pending doctors’ salaries.

“Failure to comply within 72 hours will compel the Union to take further action in accordance with the law. Doctors are entitled to their full salaries. Deductions made from their pay must be remitted to the intended beneficiaries,” the union warned.