KNH Denies Denying Care to Mother Before Newborn’s Death

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has moved to counter social media claims that it turned away a mother and her newborn baby, a decision the hospital says allegedly preceded the infant’s death.

In a statement issued on Saturday, August 29, KNH said it went through its records after the allegations surfaced online but could not find anything to back up the claims.

“Following the posts, the Hospital reviewed available patient and maternity records but found no corresponding record to verify the account. Available information indicates that the mother did not give birth at KNH, contrary to the allegation. The circumstances therefore remain unverified,” the hospital said.

Despite disputing the account, KNH extended condolences to the family over the reported death of the baby. It also asked the family, the person who raised the concerns, or anyone with information about the case to come forward.

“We invite the affected family, the individual who raised the concerns, or anyone with relevant information to contact KNH through the channels below so that the facts can be established and the matter reviewed,” the hospital said, directing inquiries to its Chief Executive Officer, Senior Director of Clinical Services and Director of Nursing Services.

The clarification comes as the hospital grapples with unusually high demand for maternity services. KNH attributed part of the pressure to ongoing industrial action affecting health services in several counties, which has pushed more patients toward the national referral hospital.

The situation has been made harder by renovation works in maternity and other wards, which KNH said have temporarily cut down on available bed space.

“This has been compounded by ongoing renovations of maternity and other wards, undertaken with the support of our partners to modernize the facilities and improve patient experience. The works have temporarily reduced available bed capacity,” the hospital said.

To manage the strain, KNH said it has brought in additional medical staff and tightened its triage and referral systems, while continuing to monitor bed availability and critical-care capacity.

The hospital said patients are handled according to the urgency of their condition, with cases stabilised, escalated or referred as needed.

“As the National Referral Hospital, KNH manages a high volume of specialized and emergency cases. While occasional documentation or communication gaps may occur, these are not deliberate and must not compromise patient safety or care,” KNH said.

The hospital had earlier, on August 20, warned of rising patient numbers and congestion linked to the ongoing strikes, noting that more patients who would normally seek treatment at county facilities were instead turning to KNH, leading to longer waits for non-emergency services.