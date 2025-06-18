KNH Issues Update on Boniface Kariuki After He Was Shot At Nairobi CBD

The Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has announced that Boniface Kariuki, the mask vendor shot by police during Tuesday’s protests in Nairobi’s Central Business District, underwent a successful surgery.

In a statement, KNH said Kariuki is still being monitored at the hospital and is in a better condition than when he was admitted.

The hospital noted that Kariuki was rushed to the facility on Tuesday at around 3:16 PM and stabilized and placed on life support.

“A CT scan of the brain confirmed the bullet struck the left side of the head. The patient was then wheeled into the operating theatre at around 8:50 pm, where a complex and delicate surgery was conducted by a multidisciplinary team under the leadership of Dr. Sam Njiru, Consultant Neurosurgeon. This procedure lasted 2 hours, and the bullet was successfully removed,” KNH stated.

After the surgery, Kariuki was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where he remains on mechanical ventilation.

“While his condition is still critical, he is alive and under close, round-the-clock observation and care by our medical team,” KNH stated.

The facility also noted that a total of 16 patients were received at the hospital as a result of the protest-related unrest.

“The injuries ranged from gunshot wounds to blunt trauma. Of these, 7 patients were admitted for further management, 9 were treated and discharged, 2 have undergone surgery, and 4 more are scheduled for surgical procedures today,” KNH added.

Kariuki was shot on Tuesday afternoon while selling masks during anti-police brutality protests in the Nairobi city centre.

Kariuki’s father, Jonah Kariuki Nyambura, while adressing the media earlier, said his son is not in a bad situation and hoped he would be okay.

“The young man who was shot in Nairobi CBD is my son. I have brought him up with a lot of challenges, and what happened has really saddened me. He is not in a bad situation, and we are praying, hoping that he will be okay,” he said.

