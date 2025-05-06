KNH Makes History After Performing World’s First Transhumeral TSR Surgery

The Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has made history after conducting the world’s first Transhumeral TSR surgery.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 6, KNH said the surgery was successfully conducted on a 22-year-old, Moses Mwendwa.

The hospital noted that the seven-hour surgery rerouted nerves to create a “sensory map,” enabling touch perception and better prosthetic control.

“We have performed the World’s First Transhumeral Targeted Sensory Reinnervation (TSR) surgery on Moses Mwendwa, 22, restoring sensation in his missing left hand! This groundbreaking 7-hour procedure reroutes nerves to create a “sensory map,” enabling touch perception and better prosthetic control,” KNH stated.

Moses lost his arm due to compartment syndrome after a fall on the stairs in January, but regained hope at KNH’s pioneering TSR Camp Africa’s first.

The camp, which took place between April 28 and May 2, culminated in the successful surgery that was conducted on April 29.

According to KNH, Mwendwa fell after a church service in the Ziwani area of Nairobi, resulting in a dangerous condition caused by increased pressure in muscle compartments.

“He was rushed to KNH, where doctors conducted emergency surgeries that ultimately led to the amputation of his dominant arm on January 24. The emotional toll was immense, with weeks of grief and adjustment for both Moses and his family,” KNH stated.

The surgery was performed by Prof. Ferdinand Nang’ole (Consultant Plastic Surgeon, KNH/UoN), Dr Benjamin Wabwire (Head of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, KNH) and Prof Alexander Gardetto (Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Specialist, Italy).

Other medical practitioners who took part in the procedure include: Dr Dorsi Jowi, consultant plastic surgeon at KNH; Dr Christine Nyabuto, chief resident in plastic surgery at the University of Nairobi, and Dr Rachel Machiya.

