Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Health

KNH Murder Suspect Kalombotole Battles Diabetes and Epilepsy as Identity Probe Deepens

By

Published

Medical reports have revealed that Kalombotole surfers from diabetes, epilepsy, and recurrent seizures linked to poor drug compliance.
Medical reports have revealed that Kalombotole surfers from diabetes, epilepsy, and recurrent seizures linked to poor drug compliance.

The confusing case of Kennedy Kalombotole, the prime suspect in the murders of two patients at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), has taken an emotional turn with revelations about his severe health conditions and elusive identity. A Nairobi court has ordered Kalombotole’s detention for an additional 10 days at Mbagathi Hospital, citing critical health concerns and the State’s ongoing struggle to verify his true identity.

Medical reports presented to the Kibera Law Courts on July 24, 2025, paint a dark picture of Kalombotole’s health, confirming diagnoses of Type 2 diabetes, epilepsy, and recurrent seizures. These conditions are reportedly worsened by non-compliance with prescribed medication.

Prosecutor James Gachoka highlighted the inadequacy of Kilimani Police Station’s facilities to manage Kalombotole’s chronic illnesses, particularly the need for cold storage for his medication, leading to the transfer to Mbagathi Hospital. The court also acknowledged that Kalombotole had suffered seizures during previous court appearances due to missed medication.

The question surrounding Kalombotole’s identity deepens with investigators revealing he has no verifiable identification documents, known relatives, or a fixed place of residence. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is actively collaborating with immigration and other agencies, amidst suspicions that he may be using aliases or forged documents.

KNH itself has confirmed Kalombotole was a long-term patient, first admitted in November 2022, and had been previously discharged to a care facility, which later refused his readmission.

Kalombotole is accused of the murders of Gilbert Kinyua in February 2025 and Edward Maingi Ndegwa in July 2025, both occurring within KNH.

The court has also directed that a mental assessment be conducted on the suspect during his detention at Mbagathi Hospital.

Kalombotole will remain under tight security and medical supervision until August 2, when the matter is scheduled for further directions.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021