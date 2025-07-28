KNH Murder Suspect Kalombotole Still Held at Mbagathi Despite Court Order

The case of Kennedy Kalombotole, the prime suspect in the murders of two patients at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), continues to baffle authorities and uncovers systemic challenges within Kenya’s healthcare and justice systems. Despite a court order for his detention at Mbagathi Hospital for medical observation, Kalombotole remains in a precarious state, his true identity unconfirmed and his medical needs unmet.

Kalombotole is linked to the murders of Gilbert Kinyua in February 2025 and Edward Maingi Ndegwa in July 2025, both occurring within KNH wards. Following Ndegwa’s murder, bloodstained slippers were found under Kalombotole’s bed, leading to his arrest. However, the prosecution has struggled to establish his identity, noting he has no known relatives, fixed residence, or identification documents.

Medical assessments reveal Kalombotole suffers from type 2 diabetes, epilepsy, and recurrent seizures, conditions reportedly worsened by inconsistent access to medication. His lawyer, Philip Maiyo, emphasized the lack of appropriate medical facilities at Kilimani Police Station, including cold storage for his medication.

Consequently, Kibera Law Courts Principal Magistrate Daisy Mutahi ordered his detention at Mbagathi Hospital under tight security for 10 days, deeming a return to KNH inappropriate as it was the crime scene.

However, Mbagathi Hospital has reportedly defied the court order, citing full capacity, security concerns, and issues related to Kalombotole’s mental health. He is currently held in the emergency wing instead of being admitted, with the hospital planning to seek a court revision to transfer him to Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital, considered more suitable for his mental health management.