Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Health

KNH Murder Suspect Kalombotole Still Held at Mbagathi Despite Court Order

By

Published

Kennedy Kalombotole the KNH murder suspect, is still being held at Mbagathi Hospital.
Kennedy Kalombotole the KNH murder suspect, is still being held at Mbagathi Hospital.

The case of Kennedy Kalombotole, the prime suspect in the murders of two patients at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), continues to baffle authorities and uncovers systemic challenges within Kenya’s healthcare and justice systems. Despite a court order for his detention at Mbagathi Hospital for medical observation, Kalombotole remains in a precarious state, his true identity unconfirmed and his medical needs unmet.

Kalombotole is linked to the murders of Gilbert Kinyua in February 2025 and Edward Maingi Ndegwa in July 2025, both occurring within KNH wards. Following Ndegwa’s murder, bloodstained slippers were found under Kalombotole’s bed, leading to his arrest. However, the prosecution has struggled to establish his identity, noting he has no known relatives, fixed residence, or identification documents.

Medical assessments reveal Kalombotole suffers from type 2 diabetes, epilepsy, and recurrent seizures, conditions reportedly worsened by inconsistent access to medication. His lawyer, Philip Maiyo, emphasized the lack of appropriate medical facilities at Kilimani Police Station, including cold storage for his medication.

Consequently, Kibera Law Courts Principal Magistrate Daisy Mutahi ordered his detention at Mbagathi Hospital under tight security for 10 days, deeming a return to KNH inappropriate as it was the crime scene.

However, Mbagathi Hospital has reportedly defied the court order, citing full capacity, security concerns, and issues related to Kalombotole’s mental health. He is currently held in the emergency wing instead of being admitted, with the hospital planning to seek a court revision to transfer him to Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital, considered more suitable for his mental health management.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021