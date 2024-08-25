KNUT Calls Off Teachers’ Strike

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) has called off the teachers’ strike that was slated to begin on Monday, August 26, 2024.

In a press briefing on Sunday, KNUT Secretary General Collins Oyuu said there was progress in addressing the issues they had raised.

Oyuu directed teachers under KNUT to report to schools on Monday ahead of the third term.

“The NEC has therefore, today 25th August 2024 agreed to WITHDRAW the STRIKE ACTION NOTICE which was elapsing midnight 25th August 2024 since we have commenced addressing the remaining matters administratively. Meanwhile, we assure our members that the Union is committed to resolving the matters herewith failure to which we shall revert to the initial position since the Strike Notice has only been withdrawn.

“In light of the latest developments, we DIRECT our teachers to resume duty effective Monday 26th August 2024. We call upon our esteemed members to remain steadfast as we resolve the matters at hand,” Oyuu stated.

KNUT’s demands to TSC included the permanent employment of 46,000 Junior Secondary School (JSS) teachers and the promotion of 130,000 teachers.

They also called for the immediate transfer of the capitation fee to the medical insurer to enable service providers to provide medical services to sick teachers and their families and the emittance of the third-party deductions accrued to their respective organizations.

KNUT said that in its discussions with the TSC, the teachers’ employer stated that, among other things, it had promoted 51,232 teachers, remitted third-party deductions, and was in the process of implementing the amended CBA.

Meanwhile, KUPPET NEC has given the green light for the teachers’ strike to go ahead as planned after 68 members voted unanimously in favor of the strike, with 2 members voting against it.

