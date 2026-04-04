KPA CEO William Ruto Involved in Road Accident

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director and CEO William Ruto was involved in a road accident in Taita Taveta on Friday evening.

In a statement on Saturday, April 4, KPA said Ruto was traveling with his family when he was involved in the road accident.

The authority noted that Ruto’s daughter did not survive the tragic accident and extended their condolences to the family of the KPA boss.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that our Chief Executive Officer, Capt. William K. Ruto was involved in a tragic road accident yesterday evening while traveling with his family.

“Regrettably, his daughter did not survive the accident. We extend our thoughts and deepest condolences to Capt. Ruto and his family, during this time of immense grief,” read the statement in part.

KPA also said Ruto and other family members who were in the vehicle are in stable condition and are receiving treatment under close medical supervision.

“Capt. Ruto and the rest of his family are currently in stable condition and under close medical supervision. We wish them a quick and full recovery,” the authority added.

At the same time, KPA revealed that they are working with investigative authorities, among them the police, to establish the circumstances around the accident.

“We are cooperating with the relevant authorities as they establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. We will continue to provide updates as appropriate and as more information becomes available. We respectfully request the family’s privacy during this difficult time,” KPA added.

Further, the authority acknowledged the swift response from local leadership, thanking Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir and Andrew Mwadime for their support following the incident.

“We also thank our staff, partners, stakeholders, and the general public for their continued support, patience, and cooperation,” KPA remarked.