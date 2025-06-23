Connect with us

News

KPLC Announces Power Outages in Machakos, Nyanza, ,Mt Kenya & Coast regions

The Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) has announced scheduled power interruptions across four counties on Tuesday, June 24.

In a statement on Monday, June 23, KPLC said the outages are expected to affect specific regions in Machakos, Homa Bay, Tharaka Nithi, and Kwale counties.

In Machakos, there will be no power from  9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The areas affected include: Donyo Sabuk Mkt, KWS, KPLC Repeater Station at Summit, St. Damiano, Kantara, and Nzambani.

Others are: Kyeleni, Donyo Sabuk Resort, Kitini, Delmonte Workshop, Kwetu Farm, Uamani Village, Kwa Mwaura Mkt, Kwa Mulinga, Kitambasye, Kayatta, Ngunga, Part of Ngoliba Mkt & adjacent customers.

In South Nyanza, the Rusinga Island area will experience a power cut from 9.00 A.M. – 4.30 P.M. This will affect Waware, Nyamuga, Wanyama, Kaswanga, Litare, Luore, Tom Mboya Mausoleum, Sienga & adjacent customers.

In Asumbi, there will be a power outage from 9.00 A.M. – 5.00 P.M. affecting Rabour Masawa, Arujo, Maguti, Ogandi, Wiga, Part of Rodi, Imbo, Rangwe, Oluso, Sinogo, Asumbi Complex, Koyoo, Namba, Nyawita, Ojinyo, Omoya, Ndiru, Ohero, Masakla, Obuya Dispensary & adjacent customers.

In the Mt. Kenya region, parts of Tharaka Nithi County will face a blackout from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The affected areas include Mitheru, Magundu, Kiini, Magundu Village, Karimba, Kaganjo, Iriani Village, Mitheru Market, Ikame, and surrounding customers.

The Coast region, Samburu Town, and its environs in Kwale County will, on the other hand, experience a power interruption from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Samburu Town, Vigurungani, Banga, Mwakijembe, Kinagoni, Silaloni, and adjacent areas will be affected by the power outage.

Also Read: Relief For Kenyans As Kenya Power Reduces Electricity Prices By 13.7%

