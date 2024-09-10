KPLC Distances Itself From Hillside Endarasha Academy Fire Tragedy

The Kenya Power Lighting Company (KPLC) has ruled out an electric fault as the cause of the fire at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri that resulted in the deaths of 21 pupils.

In a statement on Tuesday, KPLC said it mobilized a technical team to visit the school and carry out a preliminary analysis of the affected site.

According to the company, the line supplying the school is a low-voltage line from the Mweiga sub-station and at the time when the fire incident occurred, supply was stable on this line with no reported incidences.

Kenya Power also noted that all installations including the meter, supply cable, earthings, low voltage and high tension fuses, and the transformer were intact.

It also pointed out that the fire did not affect two prepaid meters located within the larger school’s complex. This was the case for all other adjacent customers supplied by the same transformer.

“Based on the findings of the preliminary analysis of our protection system, from the meter box to the substation where the medium voltage line serving the school emanates from, we have ascertained there was no link between the cause of the fire and any fault on our network as alleged in sections of media reports,” Kenya Power stated.

The power company, however, said it will continue to work collaboratively with other investigating agencies to establish the cause of the fire.

The devastating fire, whose cause remains unknown, claimed the lives of 21 pupils as they slept in their dormitory.

President William Ruto directed various security agencies to step up their investigations and establish what transpired that fateful night.

