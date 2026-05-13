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KQ Announces Resumption of Flights to Dubai

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

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File image of a Kenya Airways Plane.

National Carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced the resumption of flights to and from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a statement on Wednesday, May 13, KQ said the flights to Dubai will resume from Thursday, May 14, 2026.

The airline noted that it will operate daily flights between Nairobi and Dubai, and additional frequencies will be introduced in line with demand.

“We wish to inform our customers that flights to and from Dubai will resume on 14th May 2026.

“We will operate daily frequencies between Nairobi and Dubai, with additional frequencies to be introduced progressively in line with demand and operational requirements,” read the statement in part.

KQ reiterated its commitment to the safety of guests and crew, adding that it will continue working with relevant authorities to ensure seamless operations.

“The safety of our guests and crew remains our top priority, and we continue to work closely with the relevant authorities to ensure safe and seamless operations,” KQ added.

The national carrier had suspended flights to Dubai in February this year following the military escalation in the Gulf region involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

KQ noted that it grounded all flights to the UAE following a sudden closure of the region’s airspace on Saturday, 28 February 2026.

“As a result, and for the safety of our customers and crew, we have cancelled KQ310, KQ305 and freighter flights. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and understanding,” KQ announced.

The airline later announced temporary repatriation flights to and from Nairobi to Dubai, but suspended them again in March after receiving security guidance from Dubai Airport authorities.

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