KQ Issues Statement After Plane Crash Landed At Kisumu Airport

File image of a Kenya Airways plane

National carrier Kenya Airways has announced that its plane KQ 670 crash-landed on Thursday, May 30 evening at the Kisumu International Airport.

In a statement, KQ said the flight had a bird strike while landing resulting in it being stuck on the runway after crash landing.

“Kenya Airways (KQ) confirms that on 30 May 2024 at around 18:36hrs, KQ 670 had a bird strike while landing at Kisumu International Airport resulting in the aircraft being temporarily stuck on the runway,” read the statement in part.

KQ noted that the aircraft landed safely in Kisumu, however, it was not able to exit the runway fully as the bird strike affected the aircraft steering components.

All passengers and crew onboard disembarked the aircraft without any injuries during the evening incident.

“We are working diligently with the relevant authorities to have the aircraft removed and resume normal operations. Passengers on affected flights will be provided with updated travel information and assistance as needed,’ KQ stated.

The national carrier also apologized to affected customers due to the inconveniences caused as a result of the bird strike.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused and assure our passengers of their safety and comfort as our highest priority,” KQ added.

The pilot of the plane is reported to have made several attempts to land the aircraft and finally succeeded on the third attempt.

“We can’t be towed, we are at the extreme end of the runway. We may be brought a ladder, but not sure how we shall be ferried to the lounge given that I have never seen a bus at this international airport,” one passenger said.

The Kisumu International Airport runway is now closed and flights are being diverted to other airports.

Also Read: KQ Employee Detained In DRC Released

