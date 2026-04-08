KRA Appoints Acting Commissioner General As Wattanga Exits

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) board has announced that it will not renew Humphrey Wattanga’s Contract of Service as Commissioner General.

In a statement, KRA Board chairperson Ndiritu Muriithi said Wattanga will proceed on terminal leave with immediate effect, marking the end of his tenure at the helm of the authority.

“The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Board informs the public that it will not be renewing Mr. Humphrey Wattanga’s Contract of Service as Commissioner General.

“Consequently, and in accordance with his Contract of Service, he is proceeding on terminal leave effective immediately,” Muriithi stated.

The KRA board chair commended Wattanga for his service, noting that he played a significant role in advancing the Authority’s mandate.

Muriithi noted that during Wattanga’s tenure, he played a key role in advancing the Authority’s mandate.

“Notably, Mr. Wattanga has been instrumental in the successful organizational restructuring reforms at the Kenya Revenue Authority,” said Muriithi.

Meanwhile, the KRA Board has appointed Lilian Nyawanda as the Acting Commissioner General.

Nyawanda, who currently serves as the Commissioner of Customs and Border Control at KRA, will hold the position on an interim basis pending the recruitment of a substantive Commissioner General through a competitive process.

“The Authority remains committed to discharging its mandate effectively, efficiently, and in the best interest of the public,” Muriithi added.

Wattanga was appointed as the KRA Commissioner General in August 2023, taking over from Githii Mburu who resigned from the authority.

Previously, Wattanga served full-time as a Commissioner on the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA), rising to the position of Vice Chair.

He holds a bachelor’s Degree in Biochemical Sciences from Harvard University and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Pennsylvania.