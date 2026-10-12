Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

KRA Customs Revenue Grows 5.8% to Ksh90 Billion

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) collected Ksh90.053 billion in customs revenue in September 2026, marking a 5.8 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2025.

In a statement on Monday, KRA said the revenue exceeded its Treasury target of Ksh89.088 billion by Ksh965 million, representing a performance rate of 101.1 per cent.

“Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Customs and Border Control Department collected KES 90.053 billion in September 2026, exceeding its Treasury target by KES 965 million and sustaining its strong revenue performance in the 2026/2027 Financial Year.

“The collection surpassed the target of KES 89.088 billion, translating to a performance rate of 101.1 percent. It also represented a 5.8 percent growth compared to the KES 85.146 billion collected in September 2025,” KRA said.

The authority attributed the growth largely to improved non-oil revenue collections, which reached Ksh57.199 billion against a target of Ksh55.422 billion, exceeding the target by Ksh1.778 billion.

KRA said the increase in non-oil revenue was supported by a 25.6 per cent rise in the overall value of imports, while bulk cargo volumes grew by 49.2 per cent.

“The growth in non-oil revenue was driven by a 25.6 per cent increase in the overall value of imports, with bulk cargo growing by 49.2 per cent. The increase in bulk cargo was mainly attributed to imports of fertilisers, iron and steel, palm oil and its fractions, and rice, among other commodities,” KRA stated.

KRA also reported an 8.1 percent increase in imported motor vehicles and an 8.2 percent rise in twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) handled for containerised cargo.

The authority said the performance highlighted the role of effective customs administration in facilitating legitimate trade while safeguarding government revenue.

KRA added that it was strengthening compliance through technology-driven processes and enhanced enforcement against illicit trade and revenue leakage.

The taxman said it would continue pursuing reforms to improve compliance, enhance operational efficiency and create a predictable trading environment for businesses while mobilising revenue to support the government’s development priorities.

“The September performance reinforces KRA’s commitment to mobilising revenue required to finance the Government’s development priorities, support economic growth and strengthen the country’s fiscal position.

“The Authority will continue to pursue reforms that improve compliance, enhance operational efficiency and create a fair and predictable trading environment for businesses,” added KRA.

In this article:,

You May Also Like

News

How a KRA Officer’s Investigation into Alleged Customs Fraud Ended in His Death

Jared Ratemo Mokua was a 35-year-old lawyer and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) supervisor whose career in customs enforcement was reportedly marked by an investigation...

20 hours ago

News

40 Undeclared iPhones Worth Ksh8.2 Million Seized From Dubai Passenger at JKIA

KDRTV News, Nairobi JKIA:- Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Customs officers have intercepted 40 undeclared iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max smartphones valued at approximately...

October 1, 2026

News

KRA Intercepts Bus, Seizes Ksh.46.7M in Smuggled Cigarettes, Shisha, and Milk

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has intercepted a passenger bus carrying smuggled goods valued at an estimated KSh46.77 million along the Uganda-Kenya route, putting...

September 18, 2026

News

President Ruto Orders Review of Ksh3.2 Million Cargo Benchmark, Proposes Cut to Ksh2 Million

NAIROBI, KENYA — President William Ruto has directed the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to review the recently hiked Ksh3.2 million customs benchmark on consolidated...

September 2, 2026