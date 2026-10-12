KRA Customs Revenue Grows 5.8% to Ksh90 Billion

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) collected Ksh90.053 billion in customs revenue in September 2026, marking a 5.8 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2025.

In a statement on Monday, KRA said the revenue exceeded its Treasury target of Ksh89.088 billion by Ksh965 million, representing a performance rate of 101.1 per cent.

“Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Customs and Border Control Department collected KES 90.053 billion in September 2026, exceeding its Treasury target by KES 965 million and sustaining its strong revenue performance in the 2026/2027 Financial Year.

“The collection surpassed the target of KES 89.088 billion, translating to a performance rate of 101.1 percent. It also represented a 5.8 percent growth compared to the KES 85.146 billion collected in September 2025,” KRA said.

The authority attributed the growth largely to improved non-oil revenue collections, which reached Ksh57.199 billion against a target of Ksh55.422 billion, exceeding the target by Ksh1.778 billion.

KRA said the increase in non-oil revenue was supported by a 25.6 per cent rise in the overall value of imports, while bulk cargo volumes grew by 49.2 per cent.

“The growth in non-oil revenue was driven by a 25.6 per cent increase in the overall value of imports, with bulk cargo growing by 49.2 per cent. The increase in bulk cargo was mainly attributed to imports of fertilisers, iron and steel, palm oil and its fractions, and rice, among other commodities,” KRA stated.

KRA also reported an 8.1 percent increase in imported motor vehicles and an 8.2 percent rise in twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) handled for containerised cargo.

The authority said the performance highlighted the role of effective customs administration in facilitating legitimate trade while safeguarding government revenue.

KRA added that it was strengthening compliance through technology-driven processes and enhanced enforcement against illicit trade and revenue leakage.

The taxman said it would continue pursuing reforms to improve compliance, enhance operational efficiency and create a predictable trading environment for businesses while mobilising revenue to support the government’s development priorities.

“The September performance reinforces KRA’s commitment to mobilising revenue required to finance the Government’s development priorities, support economic growth and strengthen the country’s fiscal position.

“The Authority will continue to pursue reforms that improve compliance, enhance operational efficiency and create a fair and predictable trading environment for businesses,” added KRA.