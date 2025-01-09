Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

KRA Goes After Morara Kebaso Over Filing Nil Tax Returns Despite Sh186M Income

By

Published

File image of Morara Kebaso.

File image of Morara Kebaso.

The Kenya Revenue Authority has launched investigations against activist David Morara Kebaso over tax evasion.

Kebaso allegedly filed nil returns to the taxman despite making Sh 186 million from five of his businesses since 2022.

In a notice sent to Morara, KRA listed five companies, including Igrow Digital Enterprise, Morara Home Furniture, Luku Fashion, Morara Properties Limited (Blacksmith Morara Limited), and Backtent Security Limited.

The taxman highlighted that since 2022, money had been transferred to Morara’s personal bank account, as well as to the accounts of Morara Properties Limited and Morara Home Furniture.

According to the KRA, Morara received the funds in his personal account, primarily through M-Pesa, with the money intended to cover the cost of furniture and interior fittings.

KRA also claimed that Morara Properties and Morara Home Furniture received payments through M-Pesa Paybill transactions.

In the KRA’s analysis of the three bank accounts, the tax authority revealed that the accounts received trade credits of Ksh 9.5 million, Ksh 31.9 million, and Ksh 144.9 million in 2022, 202,3 and 2024 respectively, bringing the total to Ksh 186.3 million over the past three years.

“The trade credits were compared with income tax turnover declared in the income tax returns, to which it was noted that you are a non-filer, to determine undeclared income turnover. It was noted that you are not registered for Value Added Tax (VAT),” KRA said.

Morara has since dismissed the allegations by the taxman saying he is a law-abiding citizen adding that he has tax compliance certificates for his businesses.

“This is nothing but a political witch-hunt. I have followed the law to the letter and I am a very tax-compliant businessman. I can never think of defrauding my beloved country in any way,” Morara said.

Also Read: Hussein Mohamed Clashes With Morara Kebaso On Live TV

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021