Ksh30 Billion VAT Scam Unmasked 475 KRA Staff Stripped of Powers

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: A revenue heist of staggering proportions has been uncovered at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), where an internal audit has exposed a sophisticated Ksh30 billion-a-year VAT refund scam that has shaken the institution to its core.

In a bold crackdown, 475 staff members a jaw-dropping 74% of the team responsible for approving VAT refund claims have been stripped of their powers after being linked to the fraudulent network. This leaves only 170 vetted officers to oversee a system that was bleeding the country Ksh2.5 billion every month.

At the heart of the scandal is a network of 4,434 traders, flagged for orchestrating a scheme that involved filing fictitious transactions, claiming fraudulent VAT refunds, and vanishing without remitting the required 16% VAT after charging it on goods and services.

Some companies reportedly went as far as creating entire chains of fake invoicing to appear eligible for tax refunds. Others leveraged their connections within KRA to bypass oversight entirely, claiming millions in refunds for goods that were never sold.

The audit also suggests even greater fiscal damage through falsified income tax invoices, signaling deep-rooted exploitation of Kenya’s tax infrastructure.

The bombshell comes at a time when the government is depending heavily on domestic revenue to finance its Ksh4.2 trillion budget, raising serious questions about the credibility and resilience of revenue collection institutions.

KRA has vowed to tighten internal systems, introduce new digital controls, and initiate disciplinary and criminal investigations against those implicated even though the public now watches closely to see whether this scandal will result in real accountability or simply disappear into the long list of unresolved corruption cases in Kenya’s financial corridors.