KRA Intercepts 21,600 Smuggled Phones Worth Ksh16 Million Tax at Eldoret Airport

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) enforcement team officers on Sunday, September 21, intercepted an undeclared consignment of 21,600 units of high-end smartphones worth Kshs.1. 6,102,137 in tax at the Eldoret International Airport.

In a statement, KRA said the consignment was part of consolidated cargo that also included 5,000 declared smartphones worth Ksh6.4 million.

“The consignment was part of consolidated items that included 5,000 declared units of smartphones worth Kshs 6.4 million, shoes, clothes, auto spare parts, household items, and other electronic accessories. The consignment was intercepted following an intelligence report,” read part of the statement.

The consignments were consigned to Pemba Cargo Limited and were declared by Portyard Limited through a cargo plane that arrived on September 18, 2025.

According to KRA, the declarations of the goods were done either expressly or under consolidated cargo under each category.

“The tax evasion scheme is a contravention of sections 203 of the East Africa Community Customs Act, (EACCMA) 2004 which states in part that a person who, in any matter relating to the Customs makes any entry which is false or incorrect in any particular, or in any way is knowingly concerned in any fraudulent evasion of the payment of any duty commits an offence and shall be liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or to a fine not exceeding ten thousand dollars,” KRA said.

The authority said it is actively engaged in unearthing tax evasion schemes in order to boost tax revenue compliance as well as adherence to tax laws and procedures, hence ensuring fair trade is maintained within the market.

The incident comes weeks after KRA foiled an attempt to defraud the government of Ksh123 million in taxes through irregular clearance of 161 containers of rice at a Container Freight Station (CFS) in Mombasa.

Also Read: KRA Thwarts Ksh123Million Tax Fraud Attempt

